Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Up 3,206.7% in September

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 3,206.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.46. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTTAY shares. Barclays upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

