Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Up 3,206.7% in September

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 3,206.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.46. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.