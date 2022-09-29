Contrasting Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Guided Therapeutics and ENDRA Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

ENDRA Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,533.45%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Guided Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics -2,193.26% N/A -104.47% ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -105.40% -89.74%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and ENDRA Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and ENDRA Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $80,000.00 298.24 -$2.07 million N/A N/A ENDRA Life Sciences N/A N/A -$11.23 million ($0.26) -1.18

Guided Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Summary

ENDRA Life Sciences beats Guided Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It also offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. The company has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

