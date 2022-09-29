Convex Finance One Day Volume Reaches $7.20 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for $4.95 or 0.00025524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $469.82 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,913,286 coins. The official website for Convex Finance is www.convexfinance.com. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Convex Finance is a platform built to boost rewards for CRV stakers and liquidity providers alike, all in a simple and easy to use interface. Convex aims to simplify staking on Curve, as well as the CRV-locking system with the help of its native fee-earning token: CVX.”

