Convex Finance Price Tops $4.92 on Major Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for about $4.92 or 0.00025480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $466.88 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,913,286 coins. Convex Finance’s official website is www.convexfinance.com. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Convex Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Convex Finance is a platform built to boost rewards for CRV stakers and liquidity providers alike, all in a simple and easy to use interface. Convex aims to simplify staking on Curve, as well as the CRV-locking system with the help of its native fee-earning token: CVX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

