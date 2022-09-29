COPS FINANCE (COPS) One Day Volume Tops $20,114.00

COPS FINANCE (COPS) traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. COPS FINANCE has a total market cap of $523,610.00 and approximately $20,114.00 worth of COPS FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, COPS FINANCE has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COPS FINANCE coin can now be bought for approximately $27.33 or 0.00140527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

COPS FINANCE Coin Profile

COPS FINANCE’s launch date was March 22nd, 2021. COPS FINANCE’s total supply is 18,000 coins. COPS FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @CopsFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for COPS FINANCE is copsfinance.com.

Buying and Selling COPS FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “COPS Finance is a DeFi protocol and ecosystem that embodies the decentralized finance vision by allowing anybody with an internet connection to use DeFi services. COPS offers a completely stable and open DeFi experience, complete with audited smart contracts and an indomitable token lock system.COPS is an ERC20 Governance Token that is used in all of the COPS’ services. The token is deflationary, and the tokens assigned to Farming and Staking would be destroyed over time by the burning processes, leaving a total supply of 12350 tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COPS FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COPS FINANCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COPS FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

