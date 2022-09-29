Cormark Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a research report issued on Monday, September 26th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share.

Vecima Networks Stock Performance

TSE:VCM opened at C$17.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.55. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of C$13.85 and a 1-year high of C$20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$392.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62.

Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement

About Vecima Networks

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

