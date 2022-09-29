Cormark Weighs in on Vecima Networks Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 26th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share.

Vecima Networks Stock Performance

TSE:VCM opened at C$17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$392.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.55. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of C$13.85 and a 1-year high of C$20.16.

Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement

About Vecima Networks

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

See Also

