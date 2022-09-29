Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Trimmed by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Corning were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after buying an additional 384,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after buying an additional 380,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after buying an additional 90,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

