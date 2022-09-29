Corra.Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8,684.50 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $8,684.50 and approximately $63.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004127 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010924 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Corra.Finance
Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,183 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.
Buying and Selling Corra.Finance
