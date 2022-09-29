Cortex Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $22.25 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cortex has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

About Cortex

Cortex was first traded on March 10th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 201,553,534 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cortex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an open-source, peer-to-peer, decentralized blockchain that supports Artificial Intelligence (AI) models to be uploaded and executed on a distributed network. Cortex achieves AI democratization by providing an open-source AI platform where AI models can be easily integrated into smart contracts to create AI-enhanced decentralized applications (DApps).Cortex (CTXC) started out as an ERC20 Tokens but have since been swapped to MainNet CTXC tokens.”

