Cosmos Market Capitalization Achieves $3.95 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $12.71 or 0.00065282 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.95 billion and approximately $661.72 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00088189 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00031300 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018277 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001795 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002336 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007833 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000154 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 310,473,995 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.