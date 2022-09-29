Cosmos Market Capitalization Achieves $3.95 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $12.71 or 0.00065282 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.95 billion and approximately $661.72 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00088189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00031300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018277 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000280 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 310,473,995 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

