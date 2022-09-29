CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $72.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $536.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.78.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

