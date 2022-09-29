Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Lessened by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 4.4% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $2,043,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $488.29 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $216.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $526.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

