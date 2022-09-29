Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $488.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $526.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.47. The firm has a market cap of $216.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

