Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.6% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,746,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $488.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $526.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.47. The stock has a market cap of $216.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

