Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Lowered to $560.00 at Raymond James

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $600.00 to $560.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Shares of COST opened at $488.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $216.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $526.32 and a 200 day moving average of $518.47. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.6% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

