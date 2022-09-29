Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 2,477.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Covestro Trading Up 3.0 %
COVTY opened at $14.37 on Thursday. Covestro has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.21.
Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Covestro will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Covestro
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Covestro (COVTY)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.