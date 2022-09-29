Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 2,477.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Covestro Trading Up 3.0 %

COVTY opened at $14.37 on Thursday. Covestro has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Covestro will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COVTY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Covestro from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Covestro from €33.00 ($33.67) to €34.00 ($34.69) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Covestro from €53.00 ($54.08) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Covestro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

