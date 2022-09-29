Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($40.82) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, August 1st.

ETR:1COV opened at €29.21 ($29.81) on Tuesday. Covestro has a 12 month low of €28.51 ($29.09) and a 12 month high of €60.24 ($61.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €37.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

