Cowen Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $362.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cowen from $410.00 to $362.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.32.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $321.18 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $313.18 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 39.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 50.9% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $389,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.