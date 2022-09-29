CPChain Market Cap Hits $1.11 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. CPChain has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $71,112.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CPChain

CPChain’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CPChain

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

