Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

CBRL stock opened at $96.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.07. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $149.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.93 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,810,000 after acquiring an additional 95,403 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 633.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,457,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

