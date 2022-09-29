Cream Finance Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $10.95 million and $2.00 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for about $14.29 or 0.00074499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,189.14 or 1.00073860 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006723 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00058888 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064322 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00080929 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 766,534 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Github Docs “

