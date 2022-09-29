CREDIT (CREDIT) Achieves Market Cap of $209,994.34

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, CREDIT has traded up 59.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CREDIT has a market cap of $209,994.34 and approximately $321.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002298 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

