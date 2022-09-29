Credit Suisse Group Cuts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $51.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $57.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $926,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,835,868 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $189,172,000 after purchasing an additional 97,571 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in Comcast by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 7,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consulta Ltd grew its position in Comcast by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Consulta Ltd now owns 5,250,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $264,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

