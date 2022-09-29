Credmark Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $530,340.00 (CMK)

Credmark (CMK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, Credmark has traded flat against the dollar. Credmark has a market cap of $530,340.00 and $13,998.00 worth of Credmark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credmark coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Credmark Coin Profile

Credmark’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Credmark’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Credmark is https://reddit.com/r/Credmark and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credmark’s official website is credmark.com. Credmark’s official Twitter account is @credmarkhq.

Buying and Selling Credmark

According to CryptoCompare, “Credmark’s novel protocol organizes model contributors, governance token holders, and users around an ecosystem of DeFi data models. These models allow DeFi users to balance reward and risk against their personal risk tolerance, backed by a landscape of validated, persistently tested, and curated models that are competing for governance-defined success metrics.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credmark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credmark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credmark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

