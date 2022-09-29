Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s previous close.

Crexendo Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $56.44 million, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.17. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crexendo will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 8,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $25,604.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,225,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,002,590.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 27,204 shares of company stock valued at $80,303 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 514,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 29,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. 8.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

