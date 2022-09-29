Critical Analysis: Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) versus Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) and Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Peloton Interactive has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Peloton Interactive and Topgolf Callaway Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton Interactive 2 15 17 0 2.44 Topgolf Callaway Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $33.30, indicating a potential upside of 304.07%. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.38%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than Topgolf Callaway Brands.

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Topgolf Callaway Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton Interactive -78.64% -102.05% -34.62% Topgolf Callaway Brands 4.02% 4.17% 1.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Topgolf Callaway Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton Interactive $3.58 billion 0.78 -$2.83 billion ($8.59) -0.96 Topgolf Callaway Brands $3.13 billion 1.20 $321.99 million $0.74 27.41

Topgolf Callaway Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Topgolf Callaway Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Topgolf Callaway Brands beats Peloton Interactive on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 6.9 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands. The company was founded by Ely Reeves Callaway, Jr. in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

