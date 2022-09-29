Critical Analysis: Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) vs. Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Hour Loop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99% Hour Loop N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Hour Loop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.52 $4.78 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hour Loop has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Hour Loop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hour Loop has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.15%. Given Hour Loop’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hour Loop is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Hour Loop beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

