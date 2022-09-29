Critical Contrast: CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) versus Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CSL and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 0 2 6 0 2.75

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $28.78, suggesting a potential upside of 16.23%. Given Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CSL.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CSL has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of CSL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CSL and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSL $10.56 billion 8.41 $2.25 billion N/A N/A Rhythm Pharmaceuticals $3.15 million 437.98 -$69.61 million ($3.49) -7.09

CSL has higher revenue and earnings than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares CSL and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSL N/A N/A N/A Rhythm Pharmaceuticals -1,310.60% -67.73% -56.33%

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants. This segment also conducts research on plasma and non-plasma therapies; and receives license and royalty from the commercialization of intellectual property. The CSL Seqirus segment manufactures and distributes non-plasma biotherapeutic products; and develops influenza related products. CSL Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Parkville, Australia.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome. It is also developing setmelanotide, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research agreement with the Clinical Registry Investigating Bardet-Biedl Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

