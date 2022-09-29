Critical Review: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) vs. Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL)

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blue Foundry Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Foundry Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.32%. Given Blue Foundry Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Blue Foundry Bancorp is more favorable than Cullman Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Blue Foundry Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullman Bancorp has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 5.60 -$36.34 million ($1.41) -8.15 Cullman Bancorp $14.88 million 5.38 $1.75 million $0.34 31.77

Cullman Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp. Blue Foundry Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullman Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp -57.25% -7.95% -1.73% Cullman Bancorp 15.38% 2.47% 0.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cullman Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 17 full-service branch offices located in northern New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

About Cullman Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities. It operates three branch offices in Cullman, Alabama; and one branch office in Hanceville, Alabama. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.