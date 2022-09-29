Critical Review: Largo (NYSE:LGO) & Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK)

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Largo and Zentek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Largo alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo $198.28 million 1.78 $22.57 million $0.40 13.73 Zentek $280,000.00 621.02 -$30.87 million ($0.13) -13.46

Largo has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo 0 2 2 0 2.50 Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Largo and Zentek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Largo currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 215.73%. Zentek has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Largo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Largo is more favorable than Zentek.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Largo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Zentek shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Largo and Zentek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo 11.27% 10.42% 8.70% Zentek -1,617.24% -405.71% -301.18%

Volatility & Risk

Largo has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Largo beats Zentek on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Largo

(Get Rating)

Largo Inc. engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications. The company offers renewable energy solutions through Largo Clean Energy. Its products are sourced from vanadium deposits at the Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Largo Inc. in November 2021. Largo Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Zentek

(Get Rating)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.