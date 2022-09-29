Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.39 and last traded at $69.37. 18,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,236,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. OTR Global lowered Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.52. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 39,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

