CropperFinance (CRP) Price Up 12.3% This Week

CropperFinance (CRP) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. CropperFinance has a total market cap of $491,772.06 and approximately $58,765.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CropperFinance has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CropperFinance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CropperFinance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CropperFinance Coin Profile

CRP is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CropperFinance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypton is a breakthrough decentralized P2P ecosystem with no central server involved in data transmission or storage. Utopia is specifically designed to protect privacy of communication, confidentiality, and security of personal data. It was created for the privacy-conscious public who believe that privacy is paramount. With Utopia, users are able to bypass online censorship and firewalls, meaning that they are free to communicate with whoever they want whenever they want. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CropperFinance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CropperFinance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CropperFinance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CropperFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CropperFinance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.