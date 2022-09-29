Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stake Lessened by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 440,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.3 %

CCI stock opened at $150.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.85 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

