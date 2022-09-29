Crown (CRW) Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $408,779.13 and approximately $11.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,472.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.68 or 0.00594711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.83 or 0.00594825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00254404 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,639,151 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com.

Crown Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.