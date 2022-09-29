Crowny (CRWNY) Market Cap Reaches $1.00 Million

Crowny (CRWNY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $140,085.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,466.03 or 0.99977433 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00057819 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00064704 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00080036 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny is a coin. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Buying and Selling Crowny

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowny is a platform that allows users to interact and engage with their favorite brands, rewarding those loyal to the brand and ensuring that brands reach a larger target audience. Based on their chosen preferences, users receive relevant content and offers while earning Crowny tokens ($CRWNY) and loyalty points by engaging with these brands. Crowny holders will be able to stake both CRWNY and the LP tokens gained through providing liquidity. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

