Crowny (CRWNY) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $140,085.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crowny alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,460.35 or 1.00035227 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00057839 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00064729 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00080035 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny (CRWNY) is a coin. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Buying and Selling Crowny

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowny is a platform that allows users to interact and engage with their favorite brands, rewarding those loyal to the brand and ensuring that brands reach a larger target audience. Based on their chosen preferences, users receive relevant content and offers while earning Crowny tokens ($CRWNY) and loyalty points by engaging with these brands. Crowny holders will be able to stake both CRWNY and the LP tokens gained through providing liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.