Crust Shadow (CSM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17,884.00

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crust Shadow has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $645,873.93 and approximately $17,884.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,552.13 or 1.00019995 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004754 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006671 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003546 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00057672 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005586 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00064991 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00080790 BTC.
Crust Shadow Profile
CSM is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Crust Shadow Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
