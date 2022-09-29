Crypterium (CRPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.26 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Crypterium has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $11.26 million and approximately $654,496.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypterium Coin Profile

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,035,536 coins. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

