Cryptex Finance (CTX) Trading Up 9.9% This Week

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.36 or 0.00017220 BTC on exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $11.33 million and $1.40 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptex Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,499.44 or 0.99980831 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00057697 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00065068 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00080070 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Coin Profile

CTX is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,373,417 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.