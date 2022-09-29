CryptoBlades Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.78 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for about $2.78 or 0.00014689 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. CryptoBlades has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $825,218.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004704 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $309.76 or 0.01634769 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00035858 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2021. CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins. CryptoBlades’ official website is www.cryptoblades.io. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CryptoBlades is https://reddit.com/r/CryptoBlades and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBlades is a web-based NFT roleplaying game launched on the Binance Smart Chain and brought to existence by the group of Riveted Games. The core of the game revolves around rewarding players with SKILL tokens after defeating enemies and participating in raids. They can hire additional characters, forge unique weapons, and reforge those weapons to increase their overall power. Players can also trade their characters and weapons on an open marketplace. They can also stake their SKILL earnings and receive additional SKILL as a reward.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBlades using one of the exchanges listed above.

