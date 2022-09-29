CryptoBlades Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $825,218.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for $2.76 or 0.00014550 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004718 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00047136 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $308.79 or 0.01628463 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00035554 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

SKILL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2021. CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBlades is https://reddit.com/r/CryptoBlades and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CryptoBlades is www.cryptoblades.io. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBlades is a web-based NFT roleplaying game launched on the Binance Smart Chain and brought to existence by the group of Riveted Games. The core of the game revolves around rewarding players with SKILL tokens after defeating enemies and participating in raids. They can hire additional characters, forge unique weapons, and reforge those weapons to increase their overall power. Players can also trade their characters and weapons on an open marketplace. They can also stake their SKILL earnings and receive additional SKILL as a reward.”

