CryptoFranc 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $103,213.00 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00005229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $103,213.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 3,100,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch.

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond.All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

