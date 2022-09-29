Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Up 17.5% This Week

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $247,957.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae launched on April 7th, 2021. Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae. Cryptonovae’s official website is www.cryptonovae.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

According to CryptoCompare, “YAE is Cryptonovae’s ERC-20/BEP-20 utility token. It serves as a means of payment on Cryptonovae’s platform. Use it to pay for users' subscriptions or buy products on the marketplace. YAE incentivizes token holders who engage with the platform’s staking mechanism, contests or loyalty programs. Regular token burns and repurchases will be carried out as a deflationary measure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

