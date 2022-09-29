CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Downgraded by Loop Capital

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.54.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $634.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.54. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52.

Insider Activity at CS Disco

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,439,912.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,065,658.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 51,631 shares of company stock worth $1,501,671 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CS Disco

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.