CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Down 1.6%

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 1,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 390,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital downgraded CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.54.

CS Disco Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $634.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,439,912.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,065,658.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,631 shares of company stock worth $1,501,671.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in CS Disco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in CS Disco by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in CS Disco by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

