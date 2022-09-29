CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) CFO Matthew Morris Partridge Acquires 1,300 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $24,596.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

Shares of CTO stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $353.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $23.07.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.06%.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 282,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 43,961 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 166.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 50,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I raised their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.