CUDOS (CUDOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $50.20 Million

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One CUDOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CUDOS has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. CUDOS has a market cap of $50.20 million and $410,223.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About CUDOS
CUDOS’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,737,292,175 coins and its circulating supply is 3,455,405,912 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CUDOS is www.cudos.org.
Buying and Selling CUDOS
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
