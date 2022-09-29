CumRocket Tops 24-Hour Volume of $36,649.00 (CUMMIES)

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. In the last week, CumRocket has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CumRocket has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $36,649.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CumRocket coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004671 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00045884 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.07 or 0.01636310 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00035687 BTC.

CumRocket (CUMMIES) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2021. CumRocket’s total supply is 1,254,771,422 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CumRocket is https://reddit.com/r/CumRocket. The official website for CumRocket is cumrocket.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CumRocket is a deflationary token that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. This is a token that rewards holders and punishes sellers, which can encourage a steadier price action. CumRocket is a community project, meaning that the community will be involved in the development of the project, each member will be able to participate in discussion and submit ideas. CumRockets main goal is to tap into the porn industry and provide a novel 18+ NFT marketplace where users will be able to buy, sell, swap and collect exclusive 18+ content. As well as a platform that creators can charge for private content, where they get paid in crypto and tipped in $CUMMIES.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CumRocket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CumRocket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CumRocket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

