Curio (CUR) Price Hits $0.0292 on Exchanges

Curio (CUR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Curio has a total market capitalization of $57,429.61 and approximately $85.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Curio has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.
Curio Coin Profile
Curio is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Curio
